Gander RCMP recovers stolen vehicle, man arrested, charged and firearm seized

Justice, News September 21st, 2026

Gander RCMP arrested a 51-year-old man early Sunday morning, after he was found in possession of a stolen motor vehicle and a firearm.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a van previously reported to police as stolen. The vehicle was stopped on Memorial Drive East, and the driver, Jason Tucker, 51, was identified and taken into police custody without incident.

An improperly secured firearm inside the stolen vehicle was seized by police.

Police also connected Tucker to an unrelated break and enter at a business in early August, resulting in additional charges. He now faces Criminal Code charges of:

Possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000,

Possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000 – two counts,

Careless use of a firearm,

Unlawfully storing a firearm,

Breaking and entering to a business with intent to commit an offence,

Mischief to a testamentary instrument or property greater than $5,000,

Disguised with intent to commit an offence.

He appeared in provincial court on Sunday, Sept. 20 and was released on strict conditions. He appears in court next on Tuesday October 27.

Both investigations are continuing and additional charges are possible.