Bonavista RCMP and East District RCMP arrest one man in relation to violent home invasion

Justice, News September 21st, 2026

On September 18, RCMP East District General Investigation Section (GIS) and Bonavista RCMP identified and arrested a suspect in relation to a home invasion and assault that sent one man to hospital last week. Chris Delaney, 45, is facing twelve Criminal Code charges, including robbery, assault with a weapon and uttering threats. The investigation into the identities of two other suspects caught on surveillance is ongoing.

On September 17, Clarenville-Bonavista District RCMP and East District GIS responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence on Sebastian Drive in Bonavista. Three masked suspects were observed on video surveillance forcing entry into the home, where they assaulted the lone occupant inside.

The suspects caused notable damage inside the home and stole items from the victim before fleeing the area on foot, and the victim attended the hospital for treatment of injuries.

One suspect, 45-year-old Chris Delaney, was identified by investigators and arrested without incident at a residence in Bonavista on Friday. He was transported to the local detachment and held in custody before appearing in provincial court over the weekend.

Delaney has been charged with:

Robbery

Breaking and entering a residence with intent to commit an indicatable offence – two counts

Assault causing bodily harm,

Assault with a weapon,

Uttering threats against a person,

Possession of break-in instruments,

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,

Theft under $5,000.00,

Mischief under $5,000.00.

Failure to comply with a probation order

Delaney is scheduled to make his next court appearance today (Monday).

At this time, the investigation into this incident continues, with the support of the RCMP Forensic Identification Section (FIS).

Anyone with information about this crime, or the identity of the two other suspects captured by surveillance cameras is being asked to contact Bonavista RCMP at 709-468-7333 as soon as possible.