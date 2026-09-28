Over $700,000 raised for cancer care from both St. John’s and Corner Brook Polka Dot Trot

Local News, News September 28th, 2026

The Cancer Care Foundation of Newfoundland and Labrador is celebrating a record year for the Polka Dot Trot. The 2026 events in both Corner Brook and St. John’s raised a combined $737,000 to support cancer patients and families across the province.

This year marked the first time the Polka Dot Trot was held in two locations. More than 1800 participants, volunteers and supporters came together to honour loved ones, celebrate survivorship and show their support for people affected by cancer.

Funds raised through the Polka Dot Trot will help the Foundation support patient programs, cancer treatment equipment, continuing professional education and other cancer care priorities in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Foundation supports cancer care at the province’s four cancer centres in Corner Brook, Grand Falls-Windsor, Gander and St. John’s, as well as ten chemotherapy sites.

The Cancer Care Foundation thanks the volunteers, organizing committees, sponsors and community partners who made both events possible.