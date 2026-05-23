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Missing man reported in Corner Brook area

RNC Missing Person May 23

Justice, News

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Dylan Kiteley, 35, who was reported missing from the Corner Brook area on May 22.

Police say there are concerns for his safety and well-being.

Kiteley is originally from Ontario and has recently been spending time in western Newfoundland.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, white cardigan sweater and blue jeans. Police say he was wearing socks and no shoes.

Police believe he was last known to be in the Goose Arm Road area near Deer Lake on May 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-637-4100, the RCMP at 1-800-709-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

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