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Marine Institute to host 29th Merchant Navy memorial ceremony

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The Marine Institute will hold its annual Merchant Navy Memorial Ceremony on Thursday. The event commemorates the more than 60,000 Allied merchant mariners who died during the Second World War, including many who served in the British, Canadian and American Merchant Navy.

The Merchant Navy Memorial Ceremony is part of the Marine Institute’s longstanding tradition that recognizes the service and sacrifice of merchant mariners. Although the Merchant Navy was not recognized as a uniformed organization during the war, its members played a vital role, transporting food, fuel, munitions and troops across the world’s oceans.

Today, the Merchant Navy Memorial serves as both a place of remembrance and a symbol of the freedoms that allow generations to train and work peacefully on the ocean, here at home and around the world.

This year marks the 29th anniversary of the Merchant Navy Memorial, which was unveiled in 1997 and bears the names of 332 men and one woman who lost their lives in service.

The year 2026 also marks the 87th anniversary of the beginning of the Second World War, offering an opportunity to reflect on the courage and sacrifice of those who served at sea and the lasting impact of their service.

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