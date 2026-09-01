Province looking for feedback on parental access to children’s health information

Health, News, Politics September 1st, 2026

The Provincial Government is launching an engagement process to inform a review of the Personal Health Information Act (PHIA), which will help deliver on government’s commitment to protecting the privacy of personal health information and ensuring Newfoundland and Labrador’s legislative framework remains effective, responsive, and up to date.

As part of its review of the Personal Health Information Act (PHIA), the Department of Health and Community Services is seeking feedback from the public and interested parties on:

Findings and recommendations of the 2023 PHIA Review Report, including issues related to access, disclosure, governance and accountability.

Young people’s privacy rights and decision-making authority to ensure that the roles of young people, parents or guardians and health-care providers are clearly addressed in decisions involving personal health information.

This engagement will address the concerns raised earlier this year by parents, guardians and families regarding parental access to children’s health information and the implementation of MyChart through CorCare. Feedback gathered will help government consider how the Act can best support the privacy rights of young people and the rights and roles of parents and guardians while supporting the health and well-being of children and youth in the province.

Residents will also have several ways to provide input, including:

An online questionnaire available at www.EngageNL.ca

Mailing written submissions to:

Personal Health Information Act Review

Department of Health and Community Services

P.O. Box 8700

1st Floor, West Block, Confederation Building

St. John’s, NL A1B 4J6

Online submissions through EngageNL will be accepted until September 21, 2026.

Written submissions will be accepted until September 30, 2026.