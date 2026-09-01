Autism Society unaware of recent unconventional Harbour Grace fundraiser

News September 1st, 2026

The Autism Society of Newfoundland and Labrador says it was not aware of the recent unconventional fundraiser in Harbour Grace and, to its knowledge, the event was not held on behalf of ASNL.

The 19-plus event featured a poker run, barbecue, live music and a bikini motorcycle wash involving members of a local motorcycle group. Organizers said the fundraiser was intended to raise money for autism-related causes in the province.

The event, held at Easton’s 1602 Pub, has since attracted attention and criticism online, particularly over images and video showing the bikini bike wash. Participants involved in the fundraiser, however, defended the event, saying it was intended as adult entertainment and that no children were present. They said the focus was on having fun while raising money for what they believed was a good cause.

The Autism Society’s clarification comes as questions remain about the connection between the fundraiser and the organization. ASNL says it has no comment on the event and was not aware of it taking place on its behalf.