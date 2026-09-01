Fogo Island RCMP arrest impaired driver exiting ferry

News September 1st, 2026

Fogo Island RCMP arrested a man Monday afternoon after receiving a call about a possible impaired driver on the ferry crossing.

Just after 12:00 p.m. on August 31, police on Fogo Island received a report from a concerned citizen about a man on the ferry who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Officers located his vehicle exiting the ferry and immediately conducted a traffic stop. The driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed a roadside breath test. He was arrested for impaired operation and transported to a nearby health centre and presented with a demand for a blood sample.

Police are now awaiting the results of the blood analysis to determine if charges of impaired operation are appropriate. The investigation continues. An open bottle of liquor and contraband tobacco were located during a search of the vehicle.

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador offers sincere thanks to the caller who reported their concerns. By taking action, you may have saved a life.

Impaired operation of any motor vehicle is a choice that places the driver and others at an increased, unnecessary and unacceptable level of risk. If you suspect an individual is driving while impaired, please immediately call 911 to make a report.