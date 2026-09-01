Planned bridge work by NL Hydro underway in Western and Central Newfoundland

News September 1st, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro is advising the public that planned bridge remediation work is underway along the Labrador Island Link access corridor in Western Newfoundland and along Taylor’s Brook Access Road in Central Newfoundland.

The work, which began in late August, will run through late November.

The repairs and upgrades to bridge structures will help to maintain safe and reliable access to Hydro’s electricity equipment and lines and extend the service life of existing bridges and infrastructure.

Hydro says its contractors will work to minimize disruptions.

Residents with questions or who would like more information can contact NL Hydro at Hydro@nlh.nl.ca.