Justice

Justice

Man charged following property damage at St. John’s business

Justice, News

A 27-year-old man is facing several charges following a report of property damage at a business in the west end of St. John’s.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police later located a man matching the description provided and arrested him.

He was charged with property damage, causing a disturbance and breaching a probation order. The man was held at the St. John’s city lockup for a court appearance.

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