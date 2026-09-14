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Police arrests prohibited driver in Bunyan’s Cove

Justice, News

Clarenville RCMP arrested a 51-year-old man on Friday afternoon after responding to reports of a prohibited driver in the community of Bunyan’s Cove. He now faces charges of operating a vehicle while prohibited and failure to comply with court-imposed conditions.

On September 11, around 3:00 p.m. a Clarenville RCMP officer was investigating reports of a prohibited driver operating an all-terrain vehicle in an erratic manner in the community Bunyan’s Cove, when they observed the 51-year-old Darrin Hobbs operating a side-by-side. The man was stopped and arrested without incident for operating a conveyance while prohibited.

Hobbs was also charged with failing to comply with a probation order. The all-terrain vehicle he was driving was seized by police and impounded.

Hobbs made his first appearance in provincial court on September 12. He remains in custody and is expected to make his next appearance today (Monday). 

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