Justice, News November 26th, 2026

A 50-year-old man was arrested twice in the same afternoon for impaired driving in the Paradise area, and the second arrest came after police say he was spotted driving a Corvette that had been in winter storage.

Police say officers responded to a complaint about an impaired driver in the Topsail Road area around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, November 25.

The man was located at a local bar and arrested. He allegedly failed a breathalyzer test, registering more than three times the legal limit. His vehicle was impounded and his driver’s licence seized.

Police later returned to the man’s residence around 3 p.m. to inform him of an additional charge of bribery of a police officer. That’s when officers noticed the garage door was open and a Corvette that had been in winter storage was missing.

Police say they then spotted the same man driving the Corvette and stopped him. He was arrested a second time for impaired driving and charged with impaired driving, driving over the legal limit, driving while suspended, and bribery of a police officer.

The Corvette was seized, and the accused was taken to the city lockup, where he is awaiting an appearance before a judge.