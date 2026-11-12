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RNC searching for missing person Tyler Drummond

Justice, News

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing person Tyler Drummond of St. John’s. The RNC has received a report of a missing person in St. John’s. Thirty-one-year-old Tyler Drummond, who was believed to be in the St. Clare Avenue area, was last spoken with on Nov. 8. He is described as approximately 5’7″ tall, 175 lbs, with red hair that he usually wears in a ponytail, and a beard.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Drummond is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. 

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