Gander RCMP responds to collision in Rodgers Cove, arrests driver for impaired operation

Justice, News November 12th, 2026

Gander RCMP arrested a 26-year-old driver after responding to a two-vehicle crash in Rodgers Cove that sent a woman to hospital Sunday night. The Davidsville man failed a roadside breath test and is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance.

Shortly after 10:20 p.m. on November 8, Gander RCMP responded to a report of an automatic cellular crash notification, and located a collision along Route 331 in Rodgers Cove. Local firefighters and Emergency Medical Services personnel also attended the scene.

One of the drivers, a 26-year-old Davidsville man, showed signs of impairment and failed a roadside breath test. He was arrested and transported to the Gander RCMP detachment, where he provided additional breath samples more than twice the legal limit.

He was later released from custody and will appear in Gander Provincial Court in February 2027. He was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation equal to or over 80 mg%.

In addition, his vehicle was seized and impounded by police, and his driver’s licence was suspended.

The lone occupant of the second vehicle, a 65-year-old woman, was medically assessed at the scene and transported to hospital by Emergency Medical Services personnel for treatment and care. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening in nature.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.