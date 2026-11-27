Justice, News November 27th, 2026

The RNC had arrested a man in Spaniard’s Bay for driving offences.

Police observed a male operating a vehicle in excess of 80 km/hr over the posted speed limited while conducting routine patrols on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) in the area of Thomas Pond around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officers initiated a traffic safety stop. However, the driver failed to stop and fled in a dangerous manner. Police did not pursue in the interest of public safety. The RCMP were notified as the vehicle was last seen heading west on Peacekeepers Way.

The 20-year-old driver was arrested by the RCMP at a residence in Spaniard’s Bay without incident on charges of flight from police and dangerous driving. His vehicle was seized and his license has been suspended. He was released to appear in court at a later date.