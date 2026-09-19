Justice

Justice

Lewisporte RCMP seeking public’s assistance identifying suspect in break and enters

Justice, News

Police in Lewisporte are investigating a string of recent thefts in the area, and are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect and vehicle captured by surveillance cameras. Between Aug. 28 and Sept. 14, Lewisporte RCMP responded to four reports of break and enter, theft and mischief in the area. This includes two break-ins at a gas station on Main Street, resulting in the theft of tobacco and alcohol products, and incidents at two more local businesses, causing damage to vehicles and property.

The same vehicle has been caught on surveillance cameras at all four crimes. It is a white panel (or cargo) van with a roof rack, and it appears to have wood or plastic covering one of the rear passenger side windows.

If you have information about this individual, the vehicle or any of these crimes, please contact Lewisporte RCMP at (709) 535-8637 as soon as possible.

Related Articles

Harbour Breton RCMP asking for public’s help locating wanted person Tristan Hart
Read more
More delays in bail hearing for man accused of killing six-year-old boy in hit and run
Read more
Harbour Grace RCMP responds to traffic hazard, arrests woman for refusing to provide sample
Read more
Gander RCMP arrests man following vehicle theft, flight from police
Read more
Glovertown RCMP responds to erratic driving complaint, arrests drug impaired driver
Read more
Dean Penney to be sentenced for first-degree murder on Sept. 11th
Read more
Back to top