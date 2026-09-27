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House fire closes Minerals Road in Conception Bay South on Saturday night

News

Fire fighters and first responders battled a house fire on Minerals Road in Conception Bay South on Saturday night. Around 7:30 p.m., last night the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary advised residents to stay away from the area, and to avoid gathering nearby.

Minerals Road was closed in both directions, from Minerals Crescent to Anchorage Road. There is no word on if anyone was injured in the blaze, and the investigation is ongoing. 

Police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

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