Eight People to be invested into the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador

News September 13th, 2026

An investiture ceremony on October 8, 2026, at Government House will see eight people named to the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador. This will be the 19th investiture ceremony since the first appointments were made in 2004, bringing the total number of recipients to 167. This year’s recipients and the categories in which they are being honoured are:

Ann Bell – Public Service

Garrett F. Browne – History Preservation

Evangeline Mae Drudge – Health Care

Kathleen L. Knowling – Cultural

Randy Murphy – Volunteerism

The Very Rev. Dr. A. Marion Pardy – Humanitarian Activities

Ronald G. Penney – History Preservation

Winston M.K. Perry – History Preservation

The Order of Newfoundland and Labrador is the province’s highest honour and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated excellence and achievement in any field of endeavour benefiting in an exemplary manner the province and its residents. More information about the award can be found in the backgrounder below.

Appointments to the Order are made by the Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador as Chancellor of the Order on the recommendation of the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador Advisory Council.

For more information about the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador, or to nominate someone, visit www.gov.nl.ca/onl.