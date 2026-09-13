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Cape Broyle man set to compete on new season of The Traitors Canada

News

One of Newfoundland and Labrador’s own is going to be a competitor on the next season of The Traitors Canada.

Kyle Dalton, from Cape Broyle, will be welcomed to the Traitors Manor for the Season 4 premiere on CTV on September 21.

Dalton will be one of the twenty players who will compete to win a prize of up to $250,000 during the reality TV murder mystery game.

Dalton says his greatest achievement to date is being unapologetically himself.

You can catch the first episode of season 4 on CTV the night of the premiere, or stream the episode the next day on Crave.

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