Canadian boxing legend George Chuvalo dead at 89

News, Sports September 13th, 2026

Canadian heavyweight boxing legend George Chuvalo has died at the age of 89.

Chuvalo died Saturday, according to online posts from family and friends. He had dementia later in life and was living in a Toronto long-term care facility.

The Toronto-born boxer fought Muhammad Ali twice, going the full distance in their 1966 bout in Toronto and their 1972 rematch in Vancouver.

Chuvalo was never knocked down during his professional career. He retired in 1978 with 73 wins, 18 losses and two draws, including 64 knockout victories.

After leaving the ring, Chuvalo travelled across Canada speaking to young people about the effects of drug use following the deaths of three of his sons and his first wife.