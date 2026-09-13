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Gander woman will be contestant on next season of Masterchef Canada

News

A woman from this province is set to show off her skills in one of the most competitive kitchens in the country.

38-year-old Rebecca Abbott from Gander will be on the next season of Masterchef Canada.

As a reservist with the Air Cadet Program in the Canadian Armed Forces, Abbott says she’s going to tap into her military training and discipline when she’s feeling the pressure in the Masterchef kitchen.

Abbott was taught to bake by her Nan, and taught to cook by her Mom, and says she’s ready to prove that Newfoundland and Labrador can be known for more than just meat and potatoes.

The new season of Masterchef Canada premieres on CTV on September 22.

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