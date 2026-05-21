Holyrood RCMP recover stolen ATV, operator charged with flight from police, breach of probation

Justice, News May 21st, 2026

Police arrested a man for theft of a motor vehicle and flight from police after responding to a report about a stolen vehicle last weekend. On Saturday, officers received a report from a resident of Avondale indicating that their all-terrain vehicle (ATV) had been stolen. Around 7:40 p.m. that evening, an officer encountered a person operating the stolen vehicle on Cemetery Road in Colliers. Upon seeing the police, the driver of the ATV attempted to conceal his face and fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers began patrols in the area to locate the driver, and just before 11:30 p.m. the driver was found in the community of Middle Arm pushing the ATV as it had run out of gas.

Police identified the man as 42-year-old Justin Phillips. He was arrested and charged with failure to comply with a probation order, possession of property obtained by crime, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

He was released from police custody under strict conditions and will appear in provincial court in June 2026 to answer to the charges.

The investigation is continuing.