News November 26th, 2026

The Provincial Government is expanding 24-hour snow clearing and ice control operations across the entire Trans-Canada Highway in Newfoundland and Labrador, significantly enhancing winter maintenance services on the province’s main transportation route.

The expansion follows a review of the 24-hour winter maintenance program that was reinstated last year on some of the province’s busiest highway routes. At that time, the Provincial Government committed to evaluating the program following the winter season to determine whether additional improvements were warranted.

The Trans-Canada Highway connects communities across the island of Newfoundland, supports the movement of people and goods, provides critical access for emergency services, and serves as a vital economic corridor. Each day, residents, visitors, trucking companies, service providers and emergency responders rely on the highway to travel safely and efficiently.

By extending 24-hour winter maintenance operations along the full length of the highway, motorists will benefit from a more consistent level of service, improved response times during severe weather events, and safer driving conditions throughout the winter season. It will reduce weather-related disruptions, improve reliability for commercial transportation and supply chains, and provide greater confidence for travellers commuting for work, health care, education, business and family commitments.

In addition to the Trans-Canada Highway expansion, 24-hour snow clearing and ice control services will also be added to the remaining section of Route 3, including the newly opened portion of Team Gushue Highway, as well as Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive.

Together, these represent more than 1,300 kilometres of additional highway that will now receive 24-hour winter maintenance services.

In 2025, the Provincial Government implemented a market adjustment for operator positions, increasing annual salaries by more than $14,000 to help attract and retain the skilled workforce needed to maintain our roads. The expansion of 24-hour snow clearing will depend on the ability to recruit additional highway maintenance operators. Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; positions are advertised at: www.hiring.gov.nl.ca/Competitions/Public

Expanding 24-hour snow clearing coverage is another example of the Provincial Government delivering on its commitment to safer communities through investments that improve road safety, strengthen regional connections and support reliable transportation throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.