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Still no deal for Corner Brook Civic Centre workers

Business, News

Three weeks into a lockout, and there’s still no deal between the City of Corner Brook and the union representing its civic centre employees. Workers are back on the picket line in Corner Brook today, still without a deal. The two sides met with a mediator earlier this week in an attempt to resolve their wage dispute, but negotiations ended without an agreement.

CUPE Local 4386 says the city rejected its latest offer. but Corner Brook city council says it was the union that turned down an enhanced offer from the city. Council has not released details of that proposal.

The lockout began Oct. 20, and the impact continues to grow. The Corner Brook Royals’ upcoming hockey season, which draws big fans each game, has been cancelled, along with gymnastics programs, craft fairs and other community events. Minor hockey and figure skating have also been impacted.

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