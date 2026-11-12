Gas and diesel prices drop in Newfoundland and Labrador

News November 12th, 2026

Drivers in Newfoundland and Labrador are getting some relief at the pumps, with the prices of gasoline and diesel both dropping.

All types of gasoline are down just over five cents per litre. Regular self-serve gasoline on the Island is now averaging approximately $1.76 per litre.

Diesel prices also fell by about nine cents per litre on Wednesday, but remain significantly higher, at approximately $2.58 per litre.

Furnace oil and stove oil prices have also decreased by more than seven cents per litre.

The next fuel price adjustment is scheduled for Thursday.