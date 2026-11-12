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Toronto Maple Leafs honour Newfoundland country singer and veteran Roy Payne

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A legend of Newfoundland country music received a special tribute in Toronto this week. Roy Payne, the beloved singer-songwriter from Trout River, was among the military veterans honoured by the Toronto Maple Leafs during a pre-game ceremony at Scotiabank Arena.

Payne, now 87, has enjoyed an incredible career, writing more than a 1,000 songs and becoming one of the most recognizable voices in Newfoundland country music. His music has celebrated the people, places and culture of this province for decades.

But beyond the music, Payne also served his country.

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