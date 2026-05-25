Fishing vessel runs aground near Fortune

News, Traffic May 25th, 2026

A fishing vessel has run aground near fortune on the south coast of the province. The Eastern Raeya left Fortune on Wednesday to fish scallops and this morning, sent a distress call to the Canadian Coast Guard at around 10:30. That’s according to the Fortune Harbour Authority. The vessel was said to be sitting in a metre of water in a small inlet known by locals as Little Dansic. Condtions in the area are said to be favourable, with little wind.

The Coast Guard vessel Barrington Bay left Burin to go to the scene. The 63-foot Eastern Raeya is believed to have at least half a dozen crew members on board. there were no injuries reported. The vessel is new, having been launched in Harbour Grace in September 2024, is owned by Bill and Brad Porter of Port de Grave.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley is covering the story and will have more information as it becomes available.