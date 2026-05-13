Traffic delays on Salmonier Line due to Police Investigation

News, Traffic May 13th, 2026

Motorists travelling route 90 encountered delays around the supper hour Tuesday evening, due to a police investigation. Salmonier Line, approximately one kilometre south of the Trans-Canada Highway, was closed in both directions for a couple hours, and reopened around 8:15 Tuesday night. The RCMP says there is no current risk to public safety, and thanks drivers for their patience and cooperation. No word yet on the nature of the investigation.

The incident prompts the reminder for motorists to obey all instructions from police and first responders, when approaching a road block. Also, the Move Over Law requires all motorists to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

