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RNC seize firearms in assault investigation

Justice, News

The RNC has charged a man with dozens of firearms offences following an assault in Paradise.

Police responded to a home shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday where a woman was injured. The accused 36-year-old was located by officers just as he was attempting to flee the scene.

During a search of the accused and the home, officers located two handguns (one of which was loaded), with numerous magazines and ammunition, a 12-gauge shotgun with ammunition, in addition to numerous other rounds of ammunition of various calibre, some $20,000 in cash, soft body armour, and OC (pepper) spray.

Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division, the 36-year-old man has been charged with:

  • Assault
  • Assault by choking
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Using a firearm during the commission of an offence
  • Three counts of careless use of a firearm
  • Three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Three counts of carrying a concealed weapon
  • Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Three counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
  • Three counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime
  • Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor-vehicle
  • Two counts of possession of a weapon with ammunition
  • Six breaches of a firearm prohibition order

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