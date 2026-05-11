RNC seize firearms in assault investigation

Justice, News May 11th, 2026

The RNC has charged a man with dozens of firearms offences following an assault in Paradise.

Police responded to a home shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday where a woman was injured. The accused 36-year-old was located by officers just as he was attempting to flee the scene.

During a search of the accused and the home, officers located two handguns (one of which was loaded), with numerous magazines and ammunition, a 12-gauge shotgun with ammunition, in addition to numerous other rounds of ammunition of various calibre, some $20,000 in cash, soft body armour, and OC (pepper) spray.

Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division, the 36-year-old man has been charged with:

Assault

Assault by choking

Pointing a firearm

Using a firearm during the commission of an offence

Three counts of careless use of a firearm

Three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Three counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Three counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Three counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor-vehicle

Two counts of possession of a weapon with ammunition

Six breaches of a firearm prohibition order