First Minister, Executive Council, Speaker selected

Justice, News May 23rd, 2026

Members of the Nunatsiavut Assembly have elected David Dicker Jr., an Ordinary Member for Nain, to serve as First Minister of Nunatsiavut, and a new Nunatsiavut Executive Council (NEC) and Speaker were appointed during the first sitting of the sixth session of the Nunatsiavut Assembly today in Hopedale.

The Ordinary Members of the Nunatsiavut Assembly elected to serve for the next four years are: Glen Sheppard for Postville; Wally Andersen and Kim Oliver for Upper Lake Melville; David Dicker Jr. and Roxanne Barbour for Nain; Melva Williams for Rigolet; Gerald Asivak and Bryan Winters for the Canada Constituency; Tom Evans for Makkovik; and McKinley Winters for Hopedale.

The First Minister oversees the running of the NEC, and acts as the Minister of the Department of

Nunatsiavut Affairs, responsible for:

(a) implementation of the Labrador Inuit Land Claims Agreement;

(b) the administration of justice and the legal services required by the Nunatsiavut Government;

(c) eligibility and enrolment of Beneficiaries of the Labrador Inuit Land Claims Agreement;

(d) the management of Nunatsiavut Government public property; and

(e) housing for Inuit.

Both the President and First Minister sit as members of the NEC. Other members appointed to the NEC

today are as follows:

Minister Constituency Portfolio

* Melva Williams Rigolet Finance, Human Resources and Information Technology

* Tom Evans Makkovik Lands and Natural Resources

* Roxanne Barbour Nain Health and Social Development

* Gerald Asivak Canada Education and Economic Development

* McKinley Winters Hopedale Language, Culture and Tourism

Following the swearing-in of all newly-elected and re-elected Ordinary Members, the First Minister and

the NEC, Assembly Members reaffirmed President Johannes Lampe’s nomination of Bryan Winters, Ordinary Member for the Constituency of Canada, as Speaker.