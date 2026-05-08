NEWS

News

Eastbound TCH near Arnold’s Cove reduced to one lane after tractor trailer leaves road

News

Clarenville RCMP is advising the public that the eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway near Arnold’s Cove is blocked to traffic, due to a tractor trailer that has gone partially off the road.

Traffic is alternating but slowed. The public can anticipate delays for the near future.

Rain and fog are currently creating hazardous road conditions in many areas. Drivers are advised to slow down, wear your seatbelt and be aware of the increased risk of hydroplaning. Please drive with caution on our roadways, as visibility may be low.

Updates will be provided when available.

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