Dr. Proton Rahman named Memorial University Alumnus of the Year

News September 22nd, 2026

Memorial University recently announced the recipients of its 2026 Alumni Tribute Awards, honouring four graduates whose leadership, service and innovation reflect the very best of the university’s global community. This year’s honourees, Dr. Proton Rahman (BMS’88, MD’90), Garrett Doyle (BA’93), Gemma Hickey (BA’03) and Dr. Matthew Downer (B.Sc.(Hons.)’17, MD’25), represent diverse fields and extraordinary contributions to Newfoundland and Labrador and beyond.

Alumnus of the Year: Dr. Proton Rahman

The Alumnus of the Year Award recognizes graduates whose lives embody the university’s enduring commitment to excellence, service, discovery and a profound responsibility to improve the lives of others. Few embody those values more fully than Dr. Proton Rahman (BMS’88, MD’90), whose groundbreaking contributions to medicine, research, education and public service have transformed lives in Newfoundland and Labrador and beyond. Through visionary leadership, including his work during the COVID-19 pandemic and his role in building world-class research capacity in the province, Dr. Rahman has elevated Newfoundland and Labrador on the global stage.

D. Eaton Award: Garrett Doyle

As one of the most visible advocates for Memorial’s international mission, Garrett Doyle (BA’93) never lost sight of the university that launched him on his path. His dedication and volunteerism to Memorial demonstrate the essence of the J.D. Eaton Award. Over the past 25 years, Mr. Doyle has built a distinguished career as an entrepreneur, investor and technology executive, creating and scaling businesses across technology, software and digital media on both sides of the Atlantic. As a director and active chair of the Board of MUN (UK) Ltd., he has spent countless hours mentoring and advocating for Memorial’s students, supporting their academic pursuits, immersing them in the real world of business, creativity and startups, and guiding them along their way.

Outstanding Community Service Award: Gemma Hickey

Few individuals have shaped the landscape of Newfoundland and Labrador as profoundly as Gemma Hickey (BA’03). Their recognition with the Outstanding Community Service Award highlights a life’s work that rests on a simple conviction: lived experience can become a catalyst for change beyond the self. A multi-award-winning international author, humanitarian and advocate whose work has advanced human rights, equality and social justice for more than two decades, they helped advance marriage equality, reform blood donation policies and, as a survivor of conversion therapy, contributed to securing its ban in Canada.

Horizon Award: Dr. Matthew Downer

The Horizon Award recognizes alumni 35 years of age or younger whose achievements signal extraordinary achievement. Born and raised in St. John’s, N.L., Dr. Matthew Downer (B.Sc.(Hons.)’17, MD’25) has built an exceptional career spanning rehabilitation, medicine, neuroscience research and health policy. At Memorial, Dr. Downer distinguished himself as a scholar, researcher and community leader, earning numerous honours during his undergraduate and medical degrees, including a Fulbright Killam Fellowship and the Captain Bartlett Convocation Award for Science. Named a Rhodes Scholar in 2019, he completed master of science and doctor of philosophy degrees at the University of Oxford. Today, he is a resident physician and post-doctoral researcher in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Toronto, continuing a career defined by leadership, service and impact.