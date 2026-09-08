St. John Ambulance to honour eight local heroes

News September 8th, 2026

Eight people will be honoured tomorrow for their courage and quick action in life-threatening emergencies.

St. John Ambulance Newfoundland and Labrador will hold its annual investiture and life-saving awards ceremony in St. John’s. Eight individuals will receive silver life-saving awards for actions that helped save lives.

The ceremony will also recognize dedicated St. John Ambulance volunteers, with service medals and bars, provincial certificates of commendation, and admission as serving members of the Order of St. John.

The ceremony takes place Wednesday at 2 o’clock at the Anglican Cathedral of St. John the Baptist on Church Hill.