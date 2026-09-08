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Province appoints six new members to Memorial University Board of Regents

News

Paul Dinn, the Minister of Advanced Education and Skills, has announced the appointment of six members to the Memorial University Board of Regents for three-year terms.

The appointments were made following a merit-based selection process administered by the Independent Appointments Commission, in accordance with the Independent Appointments Commission Act.

Five members have been appointed as general member representatives:

  • Dean Ingram
  • Alex Gibson
  • Peter Carver
  • Leslie Rowsell
  • Travis Martin

Nina Darleen Rumbolt-Pye is also appointed as a joint representative, serving on both Memorial University’s Board of Regents and the College of the North Atlantic’s Board of Governors. This joint appointment supports enhanced collaboration between the province’s public post-secondary institutions. 

The Board of Regents serves as Memorial University’s corporate governing body and is responsible for overseeing the university’s property, finances, operations and overall affairs. It is composed of individuals with a broad range of knowledge and expertise.

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