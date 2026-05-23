Deer Lake District RCMP and Traffic Services West charge three motorbike operators with stunting

Justice, News May 23rd, 2026

Three drivers had their licence suspended and their vehicles seized after RCMP officers responded to a report of dangerous driving on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. on May 14, police responded to a report of a traffic offence in progress Route 430. A caller reported three drivers on motorbikes driving aggressive, passing too closely and performing stunts, and provided a description of the vehicles.

Police learned that a similar incident on the Trans-Canada Highway near St. Jude’s had been reported to RCMP Traffic Services West about an hour earlier.

Officers with the Deer Lake and Rocky Harbour RCMP detachments and Traffic Services West actively patrolled the area and located the described vehicles operating at 120 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone. A traffic stop was initiated, and the drivers were confirmed to be the same three from the earlier reported incident of dangerous driving.

Each of the three drivers were charged under the Highway Traffic Act for stunting, had their driver’s licenses suspended and their motorbikes were seized and impounded.

Stunting can be qualified as performing risky behaviors while operating a motor vehicle, such as driving at high speeds, racing other vehicles, doing burnouts, doughnuts, wheelies or any other intentionally dangerous driving.