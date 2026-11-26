News November 26th, 2026

This fall, credit unions across Newfoundland and Labrador came together to support communities in need, raising $8,750 and collecting 237 bags of groceries for the Community Food Sharing Association (CFSA) and local food banks.

Between Sept. 14 and Nov. 13, all 37 credit union branch locations throughout the province collected non-perishable food items and monetary donations from members and the public. Participating credit unions included Atlantic Edge Credit Union, Community Credit Union, NLCU, Public Service Credit Union, Reddy Kilowatt Credit Union, and Venture Credit Union. The fundraising was bolstered by generous contributions from the NLCU Charitable Foundation and Co-operators.

All collected food items were distributed directly to local food banks across the province to help stock shelves ahead of the winter season. Funds were officially presented to the CFSA during cheque presentations on November 23 and 25 at 66 Pippy Place in St. John’s.

“These results are a true reflection of the generous, neighbourly spirit Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are known for. I extend my gratitude to all credit union members, employees, the NLCU Charitable Foundation, and Co-operators for their incredible support of the 2026 Fall Food Drive,” says Glenn Bolger, CEO, NLCU.

Tina Bishop, General Manager, Community Food Sharing Association, says this generous contribution comes at a critical time as food banks across our province continue to experience unprecedented demand. “Each month, more than 15,400 individuals, including approximately 4,700 children and 1,200 seniors, rely on food bank services,” she says. “The funds raised through this campaign will help provide nutritious food and essential support to individuals and families facing food insecurity in communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.”