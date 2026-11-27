Justice, News November 27th, 2026

Burin Peninsula RCMP arrested a 39-year-old woman Thursday night, after responding to a report of a suspected impaired driver in a Marystown restaurant drive through. Kayla Walters will appear in Grand Bank Provincial Court today on charges of refusing a demand for a breath sample and failure to comply with court-ordered conditions.

On November 26, 2026 shortly before 4:00 a.m., an employee at a restaurant on McGettigan Boulevard in Marystown called police to report a customer in the drive through that showed signs of impairment by alcohol. Officers immediately attended the business and stopped the vehicle as it exited the parking lot.

The driver was provided with a demand for a breath sample as part of a roadside screening, and refused to comply. Police checks also determined that the woman — 39-year-old Kayla Walters — was the subject of a curfew as a court-ordered condition of release on an unrelated matter.

Walters was arrested without incident and charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand and failure to comply with a condition of a release order. She was held in custody to appear in provincial court today (November 27).

In addition, her driver’s licence was suspended and her vehicle was seized by police and impounded.

Refusing or failing to comply with a demand issued by police as part of an impaired operation investigation is a criminal offence. If convicted, this offence carries the same penalties as a charge of impaired operation.

Impaired drivers place themselves and all others who share the roadway at an increased and unacceptable risk of serious injury or death. If you suspect a driver is operating a vehicle while impaired, please call 911.