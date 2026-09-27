Brad Gushue headed to the broadcast booth

News, Sports September 27th, 2026

Legendary Newfoundland curler Brad Gushue may have retired from competition but he’s certainly not slowing down.

The six-time Brier champion and 2006 Olympic gold medallist has been named a television analyst for the Grand Slam of Curling. Gushue’s broadcasting duties begin Oct. 13 at the Co-op Invitational in Victoria, the first of five Grand Slam events before the holiday break.

He’s also keeping busy as USA Curling’s high-performance director, overseeing national team operations and athlete development. Next month, Gushue hits the road for a cross-Canada book tour ahead of the November third release of his memoir, Gushue: The Making of a Champion, written with sportswriter Stephen Brunt.