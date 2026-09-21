Regiment takes one of two games over the weekend

News, Sports September 21st, 2026

The Newfoundland Regiment held two games this weekend on home ice.

In the home opener on Friday, the Saint John Sea Dogs took an early lead, scoring twice in the first and twice in the second period. The Regiment scored twice in the third period but came up short, and the Sea Dogs took it 4 to 2.

The Regiment came back fighting on Saturday night, scoring once in the first period and three times in the third period. The Sea Dogs managed two goals, one in the second and one in the third.

On Friday, the Newfoundland Regiment will host the Halifax Mooseheads at Mary Brown’s Centre at 7:00 p.m.