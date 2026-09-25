New digital sports outlet launches to tell Newfoundland and Labrador’s stories

News, Sports September 25th, 2026

Sports fans across Newfoundland and Labrador have a new place to follow the athletes, teams and sporting communities that make an impact across the province.

NL Sports Network officially launched today as an independent digital sports media outlet dedicated to providing regular coverage of sports throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. The new platform will feature game recaps and previews, interviews, feature stories and original content, with a focus on athletes and teams competing at the provincial, national and international levels.

“We want to make sure our athletes and teams have a place where their stories can be told,” says Chris Ballard, managing editor of NLSN. “There are so many great stories happening in sports across this province, and we want to give those stories the attention they deserve.”

Ballard brings years of experience in sports media to the new venture. He served as the play-by-play broadcaster for the Newfoundland Growlers from 2018 to 2024 and is the author of Growlers vs. Everybody, which chronicles the team’s 2018-19 Kelly Cup championship season.

NLSN is also launching NL Sports Talk, a podcast hosted by Ballard featuring conversations and commentary on the people, teams and issues shaping the province’s sports scene. Ballard says the new outlet is designed to put Newfoundland and Labrador athletes and their stories front and centre.

“I’ve seen firsthand how much talent, passion and character exists in our sporting communities,” he said. “NLSN is an opportunity to build something that puts those stories front and centre.”

More information and coverage can be found at nlsportsnetwork.ca, with updates also available through NLSN’s social media channels.