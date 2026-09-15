Bay St. George RCMP seeking public’s assistance after snowmobile stolen in Stephenville

Justice, News September 15th, 2026

Bay St. George RCMP is investigating the theft of a snowmobile from a commercial property in Stephenville last month. Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police.

On Aug. 26, police in Stephenville received a report of a theft at a commercial property on Carolina Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned that the rear door of the building had been forced open and a snowmobile that was being stored inside had been stolen.

The snowmobile is a blue 2023 Polaris Indy 650, Newfoundland and Labrador licence plate number SMO 446.

Surveillance footage from the area confirmed that the theft occurred on August 26 at approximately 4:30 a.m. Cameras also captured a suspect vehicle at the property, believed to be a newer model GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck, white in colour.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the person(s) responsible for the theft or the suspect vehicle, and to locate the stolen snowmobile.

Bay St. George RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information about the suspect to contact police. Residents or businesses with surveillance video or images from the area near the area around the time of the theft are also asked to call the detachment at 709-643-2118.