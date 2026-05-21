Arrest warrant issued for Isaac Kohlmeister

Justice, News May 21st, 2026

Nain RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance locating 58-year-old Isaac Kolhlmeister, who is the subject of an arrest warrant and actively evading police.

Kohlmeister is wanted on charges of uttering threats, failure to comply with probation and failure to comply with release orders. He is believed to be either in St. John’s or Goose Bay at this time.



Anyone with any information on the current location of Isaac Kohlmeister is asked to contact Nain RCMP at 709-922-2862.