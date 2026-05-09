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Applications open for provincial accessibility grants

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The 2026-2027 accessibility grants program is now accepting applications. The program supports projects that make communities more accessible and inclusive for people with disabilities across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The province is investing $325,000 in total funding. Individual projects may receive up to $25,000.

Priority will be given to initiatives that build capacity, offer programs or services and promote inclusion beyond physical infrastructure.

Eligible applicants include:

  • Newfoundland and Labrador-based nonprofit organizations
  • Municipalities and Local Service Districts
  • Indigenous Governments and Organizations

The guidelines and the application form are available here. The deadline to apply is May 29, 2026. Alternate formats are available upon request by calling toll-free 1-888-729-6279 or emailing SSWBGrantPrograms@gov.nl.ca. Video Relay Service calls are welcome.

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