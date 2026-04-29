Province to table budget this afternoon; NTV and NTV+ will have live coverage from 2-3 p.m.

Business, News, Politics April 29th, 2026

Today is budget day in Newfoundland and Labrador, with the Tories getting ready to deliver their first budget. Finance minister Craig Pardy has been tight-lipped about the spending plan he will unveil in the House of Assembly. However, one thing we can expect is the deficit to be below $1 billion.

NTV will have live coverage starting at 2 p.m. with Mike Connors anchoring a one-hour special. NTV’s legislative reporter Ben Cleary will provide a budget analysis and there will also be reaction from the opposition parties, union and industry leaders.

Budget day in Newfoundland and Labrador is always interesting. In the past “bad news budgets” have been tabled. much to the public ire – introducing new taxes, layoffs, and cuts to library funding. Good news budgets, however, can bring celebrated tax cuts, new spending, and improved services. We don’t know if today’s budget will be bad or good. But we know for the new PC government, it will be their first. It will outline the spending plan moving forward revealing things like how they plan to address the debt.

In the lead-up to budget day, Pardy has hinted that today will be about full-filling promises made in the October provincial general election. Just before Christmas, the finance minister provided a fiscal update. In his own words then noting there was no way “there was no sugar coating it” – reporting the provincial deficit skyrocketed to $948 million. Fast forward to today and Pardy says the deficit will be lower than what it was in the fall fiscal update.

Opposition leader John Hogan says he’s interested in seeing what kinds of financial choices the PC’s make in Budget 2026. Hogan says the Tories made plenty of promises in the provincial election that they need to follow through on.

Join Mike Connors at 2 p.m. for a one-hour special. This evening, NTV will also have reaction from Ben Cleary, Jodi Cooke, Bailey Howard and Beth Penney.