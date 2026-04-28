Child care safety under scrutiny after child wanders from St. John’s daycare

News, Politics April 28th, 2026

There were questions in the House of Assembly today about safety in child care centres.

That’s after a CBC reporter recently found a three-year-old child had gotten away from the YMCA child care centre on Ridge Road in St. John’s.

It was on April 10th that the child was found alone and wearing just one winter boot in the middle of Higgins Line, according to the CBC reporter.

Today in the House, the Opposition demanded to know what the government is doing to increase safety at child care centres.