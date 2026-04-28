Province announces additional $4 million per year for Canada-NL Housing Benefits

News April 28th, 2026

Many renters in Newfoundland and Labrador are struggling to afford their home, and Budget 2026 includes new dedicated funding to help lower-income families stay housed.

Starting in 2026-27, an additional $4 million per year will be dedicated to increasing the number of low-income households eligible for the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Benefits by approximately 500.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Benefit (CHB) is a portable rental assistance program for low-income households. That means that once a household is approved for this assistance, the benefit transfers with them if they decide to move to a new home.

Funding received through the program varies based on individual households, as the amount received is calculated as the gap between what a qualifying household can pay (using NLHC’s rent-geared-to-income calculation) and the average market rent in an area.

NLHC’s current waitlist is just over 2,600. More than 60 per cent of these applicants currently have housing, but they are struggling to afford it and qualify for NLHC assistance at their current income level. This funding will help reduce the waitlist by approximately 20 per cent.

There are currently 2,589 households that receive rental assistance through the CHB. Over its lifetime, the program has helped more than 3,300 households.

Premier Wakeham and the new Provincial Government are focused on reducing the number of families who have to pay more than 30 per cent of their income on housing costs. Increased CHB access is one of the ways to achieve this, along with increasing the availability of affordable housing through construction and aggressive maintenance of current units. Housing investments in Budget 2026 reflect these priorities.