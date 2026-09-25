News September 25th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) will be participating in the annual Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial ceremony this weekend.

Hosted by the Newfoundland and Labrador Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Association, the ceremony will take place at the monument site outside of Confederation Building (East Block) in St. John’s at 11 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 27). In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the lobby of Confederation Building.

The ceremony coincides with the Canadian Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial service on Parliament Hill in Ottawa and pays tribute to police and peace officers who have died in the line of duty. In Newfoundland and Labrador there have been 21 police and peace officers who lost their lives in the service of the people of the province.

The ceremony is open to the public.

Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day is marked annually on the last Sunday of September.