Provincial and federal representatives, special guests and the US ambassador gather in Gander for special ceremony

News September 11th, 2026

Twenty-five years later, the memories are still vivid. Thousands of people, from local residents to special dignitaries, federal and provincial representatives, and guests from the United States – are gathered at the Steele Community Centre in Gander today.

They’ve come together to mark a solemn anniversary. Twenty-five years since the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001, changed the world forever. And twenty-five years since Newfoundland and Labrador found itself at the centre of one of the most extraordinary stories to emerge from that tragedy.

When North American airspace was suddenly shut down, thousands of passengers aboard diverted international flights were forced to land in this province. More than 6,000 of them ended up in Gander. Strangers from around the world were suddenly separated from their families and unsure of what would happen next.

But in a moment of unimaginable uncertainty, the people of this province opened their doors and their hearts. And, for a few days, giving them somewhere to turn during one of the darkest moments in modern history.

The story of what happened here became so powerful, it eventually inspired the internationally acclaimed musical Come From Away – taking the story of Gander and Newfoundland and Labrador to stages around the world. But for the people who were there, it was never about becoming famous.

Twenty-five years later, that spirit is being remembered here in Gander. Newfoundland and Labrador answered with compassion.

Numerous reporters are covering this story today. Amanda Mews, Colleen Lewis and Ryan Harding are all live from Gander this evening, while Bailey Howard is reporting from St. John’s.

Images courtesy of Marykate O’Neill.