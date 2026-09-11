RNC warns of inherent risks of field parties

Justice, News September 11th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is reminding parents, caregivers and youth of the dangers associated with unsupervised field parties.

The RNC is aware that field parties typically coincide with the start of a new school year. The RNC is monitoring closely, and enforcement action will be taken in cases where an offence has occurred. These gatherings often occur in remote areas and raise multiple safety concerns including impaired driving, underage drinking, unsupervised fires, noise complaints, and even violence. Parents and property owners are warned that they can be held liable in the event of injury and death.

The RNC encourages parents and caregivers to speak to young people about the dangers of attending such events. Parents should:

Know where their teens will be

Have frequent check-in times

Let your teen know they can call you for help

Establish a code word to signal help is needed.

The RNC is asking students to look out for one another and speak up if someone is making unsafe choices. If a party feels unsafe, leave and report your concerns to a parent, guardian, or police officer. Youth are reminded to:

Never drive impaired

Never accept a ride from someone who has been drinking or using drugs

Stay with a buddy

Have a cell phone with you at all times and ensure that it is charged

Make sure an adult knows where you are and how to reach you

Call 911 if you or someone you know is in danger.

The RNC is encouraging anyone with information on suspected field parties or any unsupervised parties to report it to 709-729-8000.