RNC continue to make arrests at St. John’s park

Justice, News September 11th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) arrested four people on drug-related offences at Father Walsh’s Park this week.

Through overt and covert operations, the RNC continues to have a presence in high complaint areas to target criminal offences associated with drug use. On Wednesday (Sept. 9) while on routine patrol, the Weapons and Drug Enforcement Unit (WDEU) arrested three men, ages 35, 36, and 39, and a 29-year-old female for drug trafficking.

The group were found to be in possession of:

Approximately $300 in cash

A small quantity of assorted prescription pills

and other drug paraphernalia

The four were released with charges pending following the results of drug testing. The investigation is ongoing. On Aug. 10, a 38-year-old woman was arrested in the same area for breaching a release order prohibiting her from attending the location.